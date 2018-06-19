SLO residents have until the end of the day to protest sewer and water rate increases

Today is the deadline for San Luis Obispo residents to protest proposed water and sewer rate increases, which will be considered at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
If more than half of the city’s customers vote against the proposed rate increases, they can’t be imposed.
The deadline to submit protests to the city is the end of the day Tuesday, through the conclusion of the City Council meeting, which begins this evening at 6 p.m.
The city sent out written notices to all customers on April 30, in compliance with state law (Proposition 218). The City Council will consider adoption of the increases barring a protest.
The city is proposing water rate increases that officials say will amount to about 3 percent for the average residential household.
A customer using five units of water per month (a unit is 748 gallons of water) would pay $50.11 under the proposed new rates versus $48.68.
The city is proposing to increase the base monthly water fee by about $8 per month from $12.33 to $20.61, but lower the cost of usage per unit from $7.27 to $5.90.
The average monthly sewer cost for residential users would rise from $55.77 to $57.94 under the new structure.
The average monthly residential sewer fee would increase about 4 percent. Under a similar change to water increases, the base monthly fee would increase from $8.57 to $18.69, while the per unit cost would drop from $9.44 to $7.85.
The proposed rate increases aim to address infrastructure maintenance and upgrades, costs to maintain revenues during reduced consumption amid a drought, and inflation, among other factors, according to city officials.
