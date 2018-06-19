Driver whose SUV gets stuck at Oceano Dunes decides best way out is to floor it

What's the best way to dislodge a vehicle stuck in the sand? Dig a hole? Get some friends to push it out? How about mashing the gas pedal until the spinning tires launch wet sand 10 feet into the sky?

A fisherman whose SUV became lodged in the sand at the Oceano Dunes on Saturday decided on the last option.

In a video shared with The Tribune, the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee can be seen trying to drive his way out of trouble after getting stuck in the sand. The video shows the approaching water and a confused fisherman walking by while the SUV kicks up rooster tails of sand while only sinking deeper.

According to the reader who shared the video, the fisherman was towed to safety a few minutes later.

In case you were wondering, here are some tips from Consumer Reports on what to do if you ever get stuck in the sand.