Lawsuit alleges corruption, retaliation at SLO County Office of Education

A former administrative assistant at the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education claims she was forced out of her job after reporting that other employees were sidestepping contracting requirements in exchange for "kickbacks" from construction companies for the last two years.

Grover Beach resident Lisa Irwin filed a lawsuit June 11 against the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education and two other employees for alleged retaliation, wrongful constructive termination, harassment, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and other violations of the Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Assistant San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Eric Dobroth said his office, which has a Public Integrity Unit focused on prosecuting corruption, has not received any information related to Irwin's allegations, but that his office would now look into it.

Lawsuits are just one side of the story, and the Office of Education and employees Ashley Lightfoot, a now-retired operations director, and current Chief Human Resources Officer Thomas Alvarez have not filed responses in court.

Office of Education Superintendent James Brescia on Monday declined to comment on the pending litigation. He did, however, say that Irwin voluntarily resigned her position, and confirmed that the two other employees Irwin accused of graft are still employed by the Office of Education.

According to the lawsuit, Irwin was hired as an administrative assistant at the Office of Education as a temporary employee in March 2016, and the position became permanent that September. Her job duties included "coordinating calendars, the use of facilities, and safety projects." She claims she was awarded high marks on performance evaluations.

During the course of her employment, Irwin says she raised the ire of administrators when she reported "fraudulent billing, invoice and company credit card policies and practices that allowed (Lightfoot) to use public funds on personal expenses."

Irwin claims that the office's administration's "practice of mismanaging public funds for their personal benefit" included altering invoices and other internal documents to "mask" personal expenditures with public funds.

"(Irwin) further believes that Defendants fraudulently circumvented rules and regulations by dividing large construction projects into smaller-scope projects, thereby circumventing the regulations limiting how many times a public entity may use the same contractor on said project and in return," the lawsuit states.

Irwin alleges that administrators received "kickbacks" and other "perks" from the selected contractors, which the lawsuit does not identify. The lawsuit states that those kickbacks came in the form of baseball memorabilia, patio furniture sets, use of company gas cards to pay for personal gas use, and even groceries.

Irwin alleges that in January 2017, office administration asked her to process an altered invoice. When she allegedly told them she was fearful that it was illegal, Lightfoot and other employees carried out the allegedly forged assignment. When Irwin later approached a human resources staffer about it, the administrator dismissed her concerns, allegedly telling her, "we all get along here" and "it's just the way we work."

The lawsuit states that Irwin cross-checked old Office of Education invoices with invoices and billing directly from third-party vendors and confirmed that the fraudulent billinghad been occurring "for at least two years." When she brought the records to Lightfoot, she was allegedly told, "Leave (the documents) with me."

Almost immediately, Irwin says she became the target of retaliation, with Lightfoot allegedly telling Irwin she "needs to be careful," and that if she was ever alone in the office, she should lock all doors and call 911 if she felt unsafe.

"These seemingly dire warnings came as (a) complete shock to (Irwin)," the lawsuit states. "(She) did not previously feel unsafe or in danger prior to April 2017, but began feeling unsafe and in danger immediately after reporting such incidents."

The "ominous warnings" continued "virtually daily, multiple times per day, until (Irwin) was forced to resign," the lawsuit states.

Irwin says that Alvarez, the human resources officer, summoned her to a series of closed-door meetings in which he accused her of the alleged fraudulent billing. She claims that Lightfoot told her that if an investigation into her reports of illegal billing proceeds, that the employee union and office administration would "go after her and her family."

Irwin submitted a letter of resignation on May 1, according to the lawsuit.

"Although (Irwin) never filed a formal report of wrongdoing to authorities or the state auditor, she did report the illegal conduct, the refusal to take part in said illegal activities, the retaliation thereto for said reports, the intolerable/hostile working conditions that ensued, immediately thereafter to officials who were in a position to further investigate the violations and take appropriate actions," the lawsuit states.

Irwin is seeking an unspecified amount of damages and recovery of attorneys fees. A case management conference has been scheduled for Oct. 11 in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.





The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education administers the county's 15 school districts. It is not a part of San Luis Obispo County government.

Alvarez did not comment when included in Brescia's email response to The Tribune. Lightfoot did not respond to requests on social media for comment Monday, and Brescia confirmed Monday that Lightfoot retired this year.

In June 2016, the Office of Education also defended itself in another lawsuit in which a maintenance supervisor and his lead custodian were accused of secretly recording and harassing employees. That lawsuit was dismissed Thursday.