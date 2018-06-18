To rent a 2-bedroom apartment in SLO County, here's how much you'll need to make per hour

Minimum-wage earners in San Luis Obispo County would have to work 100 hours a week at $11 an hour to make enough money to afford a two-bedroom apartment, according to a recent housing report.
Out of Reach 2018 — an annual National Low Income Housing Coalition report released last week — shows area renters need to earn $27.44 to afford a two-bedroom apartment.
That translates to an annual income of $57,080 per year and $1,427 per month in fair market rent.
About 41 percent of regional households rent their housing, according to the report. The mean, or average, renter earns $13.90 per hour, just a couple of dollars more than the state minimum.
Unsurprisingly, the most expensive rents in California are in the Bay Area. In San Francisco and Marin counties, renters must earn about $60.02 per hour to afford a market-rate two-bedroom apartment.
Coastal areas are also pricier areas to rent. Santa Barbara County residents must earn about $36.87 per hour to pay rent on a two-bedroom apartment. San Diego County residents must earn $34.92 per hour.
The cheapest rents are inland and toward the northern edge of the state.
Residents in Modoc County, on the border of Oregon and Nevada, need to earn $13.40 per hour to afford a two bedroom home.
Central Valley rents are also among the cheapest in California. A Merced County renter must take in $15.19 per hour for a two-bedroom apartment, while a Fresno County resident needs an income of $18.42 per hour.
