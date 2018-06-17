2 injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 101

A major-injury traffic collision was reported early Sunday afternoon in Atascadero, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
The crash about 1:30 p.m. involved a motorcycle and two people, and it occurred on Highway 101 near the Traffic Way exit.
According the report, a male was "not getting up," and the crash had been blocking lanes. Lanes had reopened by 2:15 p.m., according to the CHP.
No other details are available at this time.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
