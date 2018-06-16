15 things to do in SLO County on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17

Cerro Cabrillo Peak Hike
10 a.m. to Noon.
Sierra Club. Elevation gain 900 feet. Moderate hike, 3 miles. Meet at Quarry Trailhead parking lot on South Bay Blvd, 1.4 miles south of Hwy 1, or 0.4 mile north of Turri Road, Los Osos. Free. 916-450-1416.
Heart of SLO Walking Tour
10 a.m. to Noon.
A guide leads a 2-mile walk showcasing historical people and places. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
Father’s Day at Point San Luis Lighthouse
Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m.
Beer, wine, food and live music by the Wavebreakers. Point San Luis Lighthouse, Lighthouse Road, Point San Luis. $50; $25 children. 805-540-5771.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
SLO Experimental Aviation Association
Noon to 1 p.m.
Local author Jim Gregory will speak about World War II aviators from the Central Coast. Experimental Aviation Association, Chapter 170, 4349 Old Santa Fe Road, Hangar 49, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-391-7009.
Architecture Walking Tour
1 to 3 p.m.
A guide leads a 2-mile tour. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
Shawn Clark Family Band
1 p.m.
Great live music and craft beer. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
Speaking French at all levels
1 to 2:30 p.m.
French speakers and learners. BlackHorse Espresso & Bakery, 1065 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.
‘Annie’
2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Tony Award-winning family musical featuring the show-stopping anthem: “Tomorrow.” San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-786-2440.
Hidden Life in the Estuary
2 to 3 p.m.
Look at life that exists in a single drop of water. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
‘HMS Pinafore’ and ‘Trial By Jury’
3 to 5 p.m.
Central Coast Gilbert & Sullivan presents “Pinafore” featuring sailors, officers and a gaggle of female visitors to the British war ship, telling a tale of tortured love, swapped babies, valiant sailors and admiring sisters, cousins and aunts. It’s preceded by “Trial by Jury,” a one-act opera that featuring hijinx of a jilted bride, a questionable judge and the wandering eye of the former fiancé. Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $20 to $25. 805-546-3198.
Sunday Dance Party
6 to 8 p.m.
Free lessons and fun dancing with great people. Occasionally $5 when DJ’d. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. Free to $5. 888-395-4965.
Poetry Reading
7 to 9 p.m.
Corners of the Mouth. Features Jan Wesley and James Cushing reading. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-3595.
Shwayze
7 p.m.
Schwayze (Aaron Smith) is an alternative hip-hop artist from Malibu. Ages 18 and older. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-543-1843.
‘The Last Flapper’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Wine Country Theatre. One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments