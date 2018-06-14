18 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, June 16

Heart of SLO Walking Tour
10 a.m. to noon
A guide leads a 2-mile walk showcasing historical people and places. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
International Surfing Day Beach Cleanup
10 a.m. to noon
Surfrider Foundation, San Luis Obispo chapter. Supplies provided. Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club, 202 Addie St., Pismo Beach. Free. 818-269-3352.
Neighborhood Produce Exchange
10 to 10:30 a.m.
A monthly meeting to exchange produce, eggs, herbs, plants, baked goods and handcrafted items. To participate, bring something to exchange. Johnson Park, 1020 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo. Free. 818-489-7085.
Shell Beach Hike
10 a.m.
Sierra Club. From Shell Beach Road, go west on El Portal until you reach Bluff Drive, El Portal and Indio. Go right and park near the gate. 1.5 miles, about 100 feet elevation change. Rain cancels. Shell Beach Bluff Trailhead, 22 Bluff Drive. Free. 805-458-5575.
Summer Grill & Chill
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The wine is cool, the music is rockin’ and grilled deliciousness is served. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $14; $12 wine club members. 805-227-4812.
‘A Walk in the Woods,’ staged reading
2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Two superpower arms negotiators, a Russian and an American, meet informally after long, frustrating hours at the bargaining table. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $10. 805-927-8190.
‘Annie’
2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
Tony Award-winning family musical featuring the show-stopping anthem: “Tomorrow.” San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-786-2440.
Aquatic Insects Up Close
2 to 3 p.m.
Saturday scientists. Learn about the insects in our local streams. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Carbon City Lights
2 to 6 p.m.
Barefoot Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.
‘Dune Child: My Life Begins’
2 to 3 p.m.
Summer Historic Theatre. Writer Ella Thorpe Ellis’ experience growing up as the youngest Dunite, in the artist colony of Moy Mell in the Oceano Dunes. IOOF Hall, South County Historical Society, 128 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-8282.
Valerie Johnson
2 to 3 p.m.
Blues rocks the library. Part of the 2018 Summer Reading Program. All Ages. Community room, San Luis Obispo City-County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5783.
Pismo Beach Beer Fest
4 to 8 p.m.
Dad gets in for free with paid offspring (must be 21). Admission includes unlimited beer tasting. Barbecue available for purchase. Veterans Memorial Building, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $25 to $30. 805-481-4898.
Evening of Blues
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday in the Park Summer Concert Series. Food is available for purchase. Atascadero Lake Park, 9315 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3360.
‘HMS Pinafore’ and ‘Trial By Jury’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Central Coast Gilbert & Sullivan presents “Pinafore” featuring sailors, officers and a gaggle of female visitors to the British war ship, telling a tale of tortured love, swapped babies, valiant sailors and admiring sisters, cousins and aunts. It’s preceded by “Trial by Jury,” a one-act opera that featuring hijinks of a jilted bride, a questionable judge and the wandering eye of the former fiancé. Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $20 to $25. 805-546-3198.
‘#IMomSoHard — Mom’s Night Out: Round 2’
7:30 p.m.
Stand-up comedy from Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $45 to $55. 805-286-3680.
‘The Last Flapper’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Wine Country Theatre. One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
The Kingston Trio
8 p.m. to midnight
Legendary folk music trio. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $25 to $40. www.kingstontrio.com 805-329-5725.
Shwayze
10 p.m.
Shwayze (Aaron Smith) is an alternative hip-hop artist from Malibu. Ages 21 and older. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-543-1843.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments