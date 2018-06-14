Man who may have witnessed Paso woman's disappearance found

Authorities say a man who may have witnessed the disappearance of Paso Robles woman Nancy Woodrum has been found and is talking to detectives from the Sheriff's Office, according to a news release.
Officials initially asked for help finding the man on Wednesday morning. They said the man is not a suspect.
Woodrum, 62, was reported missing on May 5 by family members after they stopped by her house and couldn't find her, the Sheriff's Office said. She was last seen by neighbors in the 5800 block of El Pharo Drive on May 4, officials said.
The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information that could lead to finding Woodrum to call detectives at 805-781-4500. Information can also be reported anonymously via CrimeStoppers by calling 805-549-7867 or through www.slotips.org.
CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Woodrum.
Comments