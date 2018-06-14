19 things to do in SLO County on Friday, June 15

Heart of SLO Walking Tour
10 a.m. to noon
A guide leads a two-mile walk showcasing historical people and places. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
Zen Doodle
10 a.m. to noon
Drop-in adult coloring book session. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. www.artcentermorrobay.org or 805-772-2504.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Cambria Farmers Market
2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Rain or shine in Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria. 805-395-6659.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. $1 to $10. 805-602-8266.
Noach Tangeras Duo
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Americana folk music. Free Run Friday. Robert Hall Winery, 3443 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. $10 to $15 for a glass of wine. 805-239-1616.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
The Cody Blackbird Band
6 to 9 p.m.
Native American Music Association’s 2017 “Band of the Year.” The Last Stage West/Toro Creek Event Center, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero. Free; tip jar for band. 805-461-1393.
DJ Damian Camacho
6 p.m.
Boogie in SLO Brew Rock’s beer garden. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
Metal and Merlot
6 to 11:30 p.m.
Hard rock music paired with LaZarre wine, available by the glass and bottle. Wine Boss, 1317 Park St., Paso Robles. 831-737-9005.
Travis T. Warren and Friends
6 to 9 p.m.
1990s alternative rock sensation. Free. LXV wines at $8/glass. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.
‘Annie’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Tony Award-winning family musical featuring the show-stopping anthem: “Tomorrow.” San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-786-2440.
The Wavebreakers Band
7 to 10 p.m.
A banjo player with two regular musical guys, playing hits from the 1950s to ’80s. Puffer’s of Pismo, 781 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-6563.
‘The Last Flapper’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Wine Country Theatre. One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
‘A Walk in the Woods,’ staged reading
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Two superpower arms negotiators, a Russian and an American, meet informally after long, frustrating hours at the bargaining table. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $10. 805-927-8190.
‘HMS Pinafore’ and ‘Trial By Jury’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Central Coast Gilbert & Sullivan presents “Pinafore” featuring sailors, officers and a gaggle of female visitors to the British war ship, telling a tale of tortured love, swapped babies, valiant sailors and admiring sisters, cousins and aunts. It’s preceded by “Trial by Jury,” a one-act opera that featuring hijinx of a jilted bride, a questionable judge and the wandering eye of the former fiancé. Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $20 to $25. 805-546-3198.
Buckethead
8 to 11:30 p.m.
American underground and experimental music. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $30. 805-329-5725.
Jay Leno
8 p.m.
One of the country’s premier comedians. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $50 to $85. 805-286-3680.
Back Bay Betty
9 p.m. to midnight
Fundraiser for Project Surf Camp. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-234-3161.
