Structures threatened, homes evacuated by 30-acre brush fire in Paso Robles

Update, 1:45 p.m.
Five homes on Buena Vista Drive are under mandatory evacuation, Cal Fire reported.
The fire remains at about 30 acres and is 40 percent contained.
Additionally, Buena Vista Way is closed between Circle B Road and Sylvester Way.
Original story
Firefighters are responding to an approximately 30-acre vegetation fire in the 4200 block of Buena Vista Drive near the Paso Robles Airport, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire SLO tweeted that structures are threatened and engines are providing defense at about 1 p.m.
Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said five engines are currently on scene, with four more requested. An air tanker, air-attack plane and helicopter also were on scene, Elms said.
Multiple road closures also were reported on the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, including one at the Bueno Vista Drive and Airport Road intersection.
According to emergency radio traffic, authorities are considering evacuating residents on Treno Way.
This story will be update as more information becomes available.
