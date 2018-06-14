FBI scheduling interviews in SLO County Jail deaths investigation

The FBI is expected to visit San Luis Obispo County next week to carry out interviews with potential witnesses related to the agency's ongoing investigation into alleged civil rights abuses at County Jail, The Tribune has learned.

Two recipients of correspondence from an FBI special agent shared their communications Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

In what appears to be a mass email, an FBI special agent wrote that the FBI is scheduling voluntary interviews Tuesday through Thursday at Camp San Luis Obispo. The email said if recipients choose not to be interviewed, they may be subpoenaed to testify before a duly empaneled grand jury at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.

It's unclear how many county employees received interview requests. In response to a request for comment Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County Counsel Rita Neal wrote in an email that the county "is aware of the FBI investigation and is fully cooperating."

Since 2012, 12 inmates have died in San Luis Obispo County Jail custody. In January 2017, Atascadero resident Andrew Holland died of an embolism brought on by a blood clot after being left in a full-body restraint chair for about 46 hours.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller previously said the agency's investigation was spurred by Holland's death, which she said resulted in at least one citizen civil rights complaint. Eimiller said the investigation was formally launched in May.

She said the investigation was not the result of Sheriff Ian Parkinson's April 13, 2017, invitation to the FBI to investigate inmate Kevin Lee McLaughlin's death or “any jail death that’s occurred that they felt was worthy of their own investigation.”

Members of Holland's family previously told The Tribune that they were interviewed by FBI agents as early as March 2017.

Eimiller said Wednesday that she could neither confirm nor deny whether the agency is conducting local interviews next week.