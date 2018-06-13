Officials looking for man who may have witnessed Paso woman's disappearance

Authorities are asking for help finding a man who may have witnessed the disappearance of Nancy Woodrum, a Paso Robles woman who has been missing for more than a month.

The man, described as a "potential witness," by investigators, is white and in his mid- to late 50s, the Sheriff's Office said. He was seen on Sunday, May 6, in the area of El Pharo Drive riding an orange and chrome Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle.

Officials said the man is not a suspect.

Woodrum, 62, was reported missing on May 5 by family members after they stopped by her house and couldn't find her, the Sheriff's Office said. She was last seen by neighbors in the 5800 block of El Pharo Drive on May 4, officials said.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information regarding the man's identity, or any information that could lead to finding Woodrum, to call detectives at 805-781-4500. Information can also be reported anonymously via CrimeStoppers by calling 805-549-7867 or through www.slotips.org.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Woodrum.

Sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla told the Tribune last month that officials are still conducting an active missing person investigation to determine if foul play was involved in Woodrum's disappearance.

"Any time you have a disappearance like this and for this duration, it would be considered suspicious," Cipolla said in an email at the time.

Tribune reporter Lindsey Holden contributed to this story.