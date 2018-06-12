Pesky potholes? Domino's Pizza says it'll pay for repairs. Nominate your SLO County town

The latest campaign from Domino's Pizza isn't about extra toppings or slashed prices. It has to do with ... road repairs?

If you've ever had to peel cheese off the top of a pizza box because of a bumpy ride, you'll want to pay attention.

The Michigan-based restaurant chain announced Monday that people can nominate their town in hopes the company will contribute funds to fix local potholes. Those interested in nominating their city can visit the Paving for Pizza website and vote with their ZIP code.





"Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed?" Russell Weiner, president of Domino's USA, asked in a news release. "... We don't want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal."





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

According to the company, it has already repaired potholes in several cities, including Burbank, California; Bartonville, Texas; Milford, Delaware; and Athens, Georgia. In total, the company says it has repaired 53 potholes, performed about 14 other road repairs and used a total of 21 crew members, who have worked a total of 29 hours. In Athens, 150 square yards of "failing roadway" were repaved, as well.

Domino's already offers what it calls "Carryout Insurance," in which stores will remake a pizza that is damaged in transit.

Think SLO County roads need some help? You can nominate your town for consideration until Aug. 31, 2018.

Twenty grants will be awarded, but, for now, Domino's is not revealing how much each grant is worth, a Domino's spokesperson told Today.com.

In May, San Luis Obispo County announced that it will repave 23 roads in the next two years using money raised by California's new gas tax. SB1 raised the gas tax 12 cents per gallon and increased vehicle registration fees.

The county Public Works Department says it needs about $10 million to maintain county roads to the current "pavement condition index" goal. Among the roads getting some TLC in the next year: Bennett Way and Main Street in Templeton; Peacock Court in Oceano; and River Road in North County.

SHARE COPY LINK Caltrans maintenance crews are looking for new solutions to patching potholes on California roadways. In this video, crews discuss the methods being used to combat the large amount of potholes left behind after the wet winter of 2017 in California McClatchyCaltrans





