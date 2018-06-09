20 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, June 10

Los Osos Oaks Reserve Walk
10 a.m. to noon
Meet at Reserve entrance, 0.7 miles east of South Bay Boulevard on Los Osos Valley Road. Easy walk, 1 mile. Los Osos Oaks State Reserve, Free. 805-772-2694.
The Hemp and Cannabis Fair
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Speakers, seminars, vendors and more. 21 and older; 18 and older with medical marijuana ID card. Alex Madonna Expo Center, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15 weekend pass. 541-201-8497.
Taste of Tuscany
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wine pairings with Tuscan food. Pleasant Valley Wine Trail, 2401 Ranchita Canyon Road, San Miguel. Free. 805-467-2043.
Rockin’ Rosé Craft Wine Market
12 p.m.
Rock the Vine. Craft wines from local wineries. Live music by Dan Curcio. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-543-1843.
JD Project
1 to 3 p.m.
Pacific Breeze Concerts. Live music. Food vendors, bounce houses, games and crafts. Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-7063.
Victorian Houses, Old West Walking Tour
1 to 3 p.m.
A guide leads a 2-mile walk focusing on Victorian houses and gardens. Dallidet Adobe and Gardens, 1185 Pacific St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
‘Annie’
2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
Tony Award-winning family musical featuring the show-stopping anthem: “Tomorrow.” San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-786-2440.
Jon Stephen
2 to 5 p.m.
Flamenco and tropical Brazilian guitar. 21 and older. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. Free. 805-627-1443.
Symphony of the Vines: ‘Music for Oboe and Strings’
4 to 5:30 p.m.
Oboist Jessica Hoffman. Cass Winery, 7350 Linne Road, Paso Robles. $15 to $30. 805-235-0687.
Jazz Vespers Concert
4 to 5:45 p.m.
Ron McCarley Quartet with Kathryn Loomis. Reception follows. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo.
Famous Jazz Artist Series
4 to 6:10 p.m., 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Guitarist Frank Potenza, plus Charlie and Sandi Shoemake. Buffet, wine and beer. J. Buckley Theater (former Pewter Plough Playhouse), 824 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.
Josh Nelson
5 to 6 p.m.
Jazz pianist. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-543-8562.
IGGPRA Chili Cookoff
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Chili tasting, wines and light bites. Live music by Tennessee Jimmy. Terra Mia Vineyards, 1693 Arbor Road, Paso Robles. $25 to $30. 805-591-4204.
‘Less Miserable’
6 p.m.
“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Between Themes Drag Show
7 p.m.
Performances by Victoria, Will Pleaser, Ultra Violent, Yehuda Queen and Cleo Van Scarlett. Sloqueerdos. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843.
Symphony at Sunset
7 p.m.
Soloists Gregorio Gonzalez, Karin Mushegain and Julie Davies join Opera San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra to perform Hollywood hits, Broadway tunes and more. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $25. 805-286-3680.
Musical Improv Show
7 to 9 p.m.
“Whose Line Is It Anyway” accompanist Laura Hall performs with Central Coast Comedy Theater. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $10. 805-242-3109.
Second Sunday at Seven
7 to 9 p.m.
Tom Harrington and Bob Pavlic will be featured poets. Open reading follows. Coalesce Garden Chapel, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2880. coalescebookstore@gmail.com.
Edgar Winter
7 to 11 p.m.
Rock icon. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $35 to $40. 805-225-1312.
‘The Last Flapper’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Wine Country Theatre. One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
