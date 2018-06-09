Atascadero Fire responded to a vehicle collision with a gas meter, resulting in a leak, on El Camino Real on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
Atascadero Fire responded to a vehicle collision with a gas meter, resulting in a leak, on El Camino Real on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Atascadero Fire Department
Atascadero Fire responded to a vehicle collision with a gas meter, resulting in a leak, on El Camino Real on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Atascadero Fire Department

Local

Part of El Camino Real in Atascadero closed after vehicle strikes gas meter

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

June 09, 2018 02:22 PM

Emergency responders closed down a section of El Camino Real in Atascadero on Saturday afternoon after an unoccupied vehicle rolled into a gas meter.

The emergency call went out on the scanner shortly after 1:45 p.m. Saturday that there was a collision resulting in a large gas leak; Atascadero Fire and police personnel responded to the scene at the 3600 block of El Camino Real, closing the area to all traffic between La Uva Lane and San Anselmo Road and evacuating the nearby Best Western Plus Colony Inn.

As of 2 p.m., no injuries were reported.

Here's what to do if you think you've detected a natural gas leak in your home. McClatchyPG&E

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

  Comments  