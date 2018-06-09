Part of El Camino Real in Atascadero closed after vehicle strikes gas meter

Emergency responders closed down a section of El Camino Real in Atascadero on Saturday afternoon after an unoccupied vehicle rolled into a gas meter.
The emergency call went out on the scanner shortly after 1:45 p.m. Saturday that there was a collision resulting in a large gas leak; Atascadero Fire and police personnel responded to the scene at the 3600 block of El Camino Real, closing the area to all traffic between La Uva Lane and San Anselmo Road and evacuating the nearby Best Western Plus Colony Inn.
As of 2 p.m., no injuries were reported.
Comments