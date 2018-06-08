How is SLO tackling its homeless problem? Find out at forum this month

The city of San Luis Obispo and its Police Department will host a panel discussion on June 27 to address questions, misconceptions and ways organizations are partnering to address homelessness.
An estimated 400 homeless people are believed to be in the city.
The discussion will take place June 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo City-County Library.
Panel members will include: Deanna Cantrell, police chief; Anne Robin, county Behavioral Health director; Laurel Weir, county coordinator for Homeless Services; Grace McIntosh, deputy director of the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo; Joe Madsen, division director of the Transitions-Mental Health Association; Tim Olivas, San Luis Obispo County undersheriff; and Alan Iftiniuk, French Hospital Medical Center CEO.
Those interested in attending the forum may RSVP on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2045961169005977/.
People may also submit questions in advance of the forum at www.slocity.org/opencityhall.
"The city works with the county of San Luis Obispo and various nonprofit organizations to provide assistance to the homeless, but the county is the lead social services and behavioral health agency and regional leader in addressing the needs of the area’s homeless population," San Luis Obispo officials said in a statement.
The county receives federal and state funding from various sources to provide a wide range of these programs and services that address needs of homeless people.
