Kent Nagano will conduct pianist Karin Kei Nagano at a performance Friday in Morro Bay.

Local

13 things to do in SLO County on Friday, June 8

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

June 07, 2018 01:12 PM

Heart of SLO Walking Tour

10 a.m. to noon

A guide leads a 2-mile walk showcasing historical people and places in downtown, Old Town, Chinatown and Tiger Town areas. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.

Victorian Houses, Old West Walking Tour

1 to 3 p.m.

A guide leads a 2-mile walk focusing on Victorian houses and gardens. Dallidet Adobe and Gardens, 1185 Pacific St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.

Sketch Walk

1:30 to 3 p.m.

Sketch the bay, the rock, or the sailboats in the marina. Bring art supplies. Meet at east end of Morro Bay State Park Bayside marina parking lot. Easy walk, 1 mile. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Cambria Farmers Market

2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Rain or shine in Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria. 805-395-6659.

Paws 2 Read

3 to 4 p.m. Los Osos; 4 to 5 p.m. Morro Bay

Come read to Carly, an adoring dog, a listener of tales. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. 805-772-6394.

Barbecue Fundraiser for Local Kids

3 to 6 p.m.

Beef, beans, grilled bread and salad. Proceeds go to scholarship funds and other projects helping local kids. Kings Oil Tools parking lot, 2235 Spring St., Paso Robles. $25 for two dinners, $45 for four dinners. 805-591-4024.

Avila Beach Farmers Market

4 to 8 p.m.

Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. $1 to $10. 805-602-8266.

Tipsy Gypsies

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Vintage pop, blues and jazz. Free Run Friday. Robert Hall Winery, 3443 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-239-1616.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.

Kansas

7 p.m.

Rock. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $45 to $95. 805-286-3680.

Kent Nagano: A Benefit for MBOSA

7 to 10 p.m.

Kent Nagano conducts pianist Karin Kei Nagano. Champagne reception follows. Benefits Morro Bay Open Space Alliance. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 962 Piney Way, Morro Bay. $80 to $120. 805-748-9475.

‘Less Miserable’

7 p.m.

“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

‘Annie’

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Tony Award-winning family musical featuring the show-stopping anthem: “Tomorrow.” San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-786-2440.

‘The Last Flapper’

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Wine Country Theatre. One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

