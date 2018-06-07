Coast Guard rescues 2 as boat nearly capsizes off SLO County shore

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a damaged sailboat that was reported nearly capsized 120 miles off the San Luis Obispo County shore early Tuesday morning.
The boat was "knocked down" at 4 a.m. Tuesday, but the people on board "continued to motor toward Morro Bay to try to establish radio communications since their equipment was damaged in the knockdown," according to a Coast Guard statement.
After making contact, the Coast Guard launched a motor lifeboat from Station Morro Bay that met the damaged vessel 20 miles outside the harbor entrance, with 6- to 8-foot seas and winds between 15 and 20 knots, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard said it towed the vessel back to harbor, and paramedics transferred the people, one of whom had several broken ribs, to a nearby hospital to be treated.
