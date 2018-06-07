Crane installs historic bell at St. Stephens Church in SLO
St. Stephens Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo, California, raised its steeple, bell and cross Wednesday, June 6, 2018, after removing the deteriorating structure in February. The church is 150 years old and the oldest wooden building in SLO.
Nick Wilson Ian Delinger St. Stephens Episcopal Church
San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong talks about the process of counting ballots on June 6, 2018, the day after the California Primary. Thousands of ballots remain after Election Day in SLO County.
Sheriff Ian Parkinson discusses the race for SLO County sheriff and the issues with mental health support in the area. Parkinson held a commanding lead over challenger Greg Clayton after the election night returns.
Incumbent candidate Lynn Compton reacts to the first results coming in on election night of the June 2018 primary. She is running against challenger Jimmy Paulding for the District 4 SLO County supervisor.
SLO County supervisor candidate Jimmy Paulding reacts to the first results coming in on election night of the June 2018 primary. He is running against incumbent Lynn Compton for the District 4 SLO County supervisor.
Carty Holland, the father of SLO County inmate Andrew Holland, who died in custody, reacts to initial results of the 2018 sheriff election. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson had a large early lead over Greg Clayton on June 5.
District 4 candidate Jimmy Paulding announces the first results of the SLO County primary election in June 2018. He is running against incumbent Lynn Compton for a seat on the county Board of Supervisors.
The 33rd year of The Classic at Pismo Beach car show ran Friday through Sunday in downtown Pismo Beach, California. The car show — traditionally held Father's Day weekend — moved to the first week of June in 2018.
Lisa Kania, mother of 32-year-old Joseph Perez, and Dawn Marie Anderson protest against SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow in front of the San Luis Obispo, California, courthouse Tuesday, May 29, 2019.
A 32-year-old schizophrenic Atascadero man suffering a mental health crisis in November 2017 struck a technician at San Luis Obispo County's psychiatric health facility. He now faces two misdemeanors charges and up to a year in County Jail.
Nipomo Boy Scout Zachary Hall is building a memorial to first responders who died in the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center. The 9/11 memorial will be in front of the Arroyo Grande fire station.