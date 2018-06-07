Massive crane soars over downtown SLO to re-install historic church's bell and steeple

A historic church in downtown San Luis Obispo got a long-awaited upgrade Wednesday with the raising of its new steeple, bell and cross.
St. Stephens Episcopal Church, the oldest wooden building in San Luis Obispo according to its leaders, got a rooftop trim in February when its symbolic tower was removed for renovations.
The church at 1344 Nipomo Street, across the street from Emerson Park, has since received a new steeple and cross — replacing dangerous, deteriorating wooden pieces — and a refurbished 500-pound bell that gongs Sundays to call parishioners to service.
St. Stephens is the second oldest church in the city after Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, established in 1772. The finishing touches on the tower's construction are expected to take place through Friday.
"I'm very excited about this," said Father Ian Delinger, the church's rector. "The bell tower was in disrepair before, and this is just the first step of three parts and $200,000 in repairs before we paint the church. We have the oldest wooden building in town, and it's badly in need of an upgrade."
Delinger said the church has raised about a quarter of its needed $200,000 for upgrades (about $30,000 went to the bell-tower work, and $170,000 is needed to replace redwood siding and trim and upgrade the front entry and deteriorating paint). The church is amidst a fundraising drive.
The steeple was damaged by dry rot and termites, and worn-out bearings made ringing the original 1800s bell unsafe, so the clapper was removed in February for re-construction and refurbishing.
A massive crane soaring over downtown Wednesday hoisted and dangled the weighty pieces high over the church, just as it did during the February removal. Except this time, the crane gently lowered the steeple, bell and white cross into place.
Delinger blessed the refurbished bell Wednesday and performed the first ringing from atop of the perch of the church, a test for Sunday's call to serve. The bell traditionally can be heard in the neighborhood gonging away on Sundays.
Delinger said the church is considering spikes to keep birds from perching on the new tower and leaving droppings.
Delinger, who came on as the church’s rector in 2016, noticed the steeple’s cross had peeling white paint and wanted to spruce up the church’s best-known symbol to welcome parishioners.
An inspection of the steeple later revealed the severity of the dry rot and disrepair. A cap will close the steeple’s open space until a new structure can be mounted.
The church contracted PLP Enterprises Construction Services and Central Coast Powder Coating to complete the restoration.
