Evacuation ordered in SLO after construction crew severs gas line

A construction crew working near the former Forever 21 building in San Luis Obispo severed a 2-inch gas line Wednesday afternoon, forcing an evacuation of the construction site.
The San Luis Obispo Fire Department and SoCalGas Company responded to the scene near Madonna Road about 1:40 p.m., and fire crews blocked public access to El Mercado road, battalion chief Bob Bisson said.
Bisson said there was "no fire activity at this time" as of 2:15 p.m. No restaurants or public areas were evacuated while SoCalGas worked to repair the leak, Bisson said.
Bisson tentatively anticipated the leak would be fixed and El Mercado would reopen by 4:30 p.m.
