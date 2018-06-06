A construction crew working near the former Forever 21 building in San Luis Obispo, California, severed a 2-inch gas line Wednesday, June 6, 2018. The construction site had to be evacuated.
A construction crew working near the former Forever 21 building in San Luis Obispo, California, severed a 2-inch gas line Wednesday, June 6, 2018. The construction site had to be evacuated. SLO City Fire
A construction crew working near the former Forever 21 building in San Luis Obispo, California, severed a 2-inch gas line Wednesday, June 6, 2018. The construction site had to be evacuated. SLO City Fire

Local

Evacuation ordered in SLO after construction crew severs gas line

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

June 06, 2018 02:44 PM

A construction crew working near the former Forever 21 building in San Luis Obispo severed a 2-inch gas line Wednesday afternoon, forcing an evacuation of the construction site.

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department and SoCalGas Company responded to the scene near Madonna Road about 1:40 p.m., and fire crews blocked public access to El Mercado road, battalion chief Bob Bisson said.

Bisson said there was "no fire activity at this time" as of 2:15 p.m. No restaurants or public areas were evacuated while SoCalGas worked to repair the leak, Bisson said.

Bisson tentatively anticipated the leak would be fixed and El Mercado would reopen by 4:30 p.m.

Here's what to do if you think you've detected a natural gas leak in your home. McClatchyPG&E

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

  Comments  