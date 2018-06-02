The Classic at Pismo Beach car show takes over downtown

The 33rd year of The Classic at Pismo Beach car show ran Friday through Sunday in downtown Pismo Beach, California. The car show — traditionally held Father's Day weekend — moved to the first week of June in 2018.
Laura Dickinson The Tribune
Get a look around the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center

Local

A grand opening celebration was held Sunday, May 20, 2018, for the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center, a 4,500-square-foot nature education center, next to the Dana Adobe in Nipomo. The annual NatureFest was held directly after the ceremony.

What is Central Coast Blue?

Environment

South County agencies including Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande have bonded together to form Central Coast Blue, a regional recycled water project that aims to increase the area's available water supply by 30 percent.