20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, June 2

National Trails Day
9 to 11 a.m.
A day of cleaning trails and removing overgrown plants. Meeting at the campground. Sign up at bit.ly/2rUupUC. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-544-1777.
Classic at Pismo Beach Car Show
9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunset cruise. Vintage car show, live music, food, beer gardens and vendors. Through Sunday. Various locations, downtown Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-7034.
Heart of SLO Walking Tour
10 a.m. to Noon.
A guide leads a 2-mile walk showcasing historical people and places in downtown, Old Town, Chinatown and Tiger Town areas. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
San Luis Obispo Greek Festival
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Greek food, beer, wine, music, dance, costume show and vendors. Through Sunday. Benefits St. Andrew the Apostle Greek Orthodox Church. Mission Plaza, 989 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-8337.
Chris Beland
1 p.m.
Singer-songwriter. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
Modern Masters of Architecture Walking Tour
1 to 3 p.m.
A guide leads a 2-mile tour. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
Michael Annotti
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
‘Paddington 2’ movie showing
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Paddington the bear finds the perfect present, only to have it stolen. Rated PG. Free popcorn. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
Damon Castillo Band
2 to 6 p.m.
Barefoot Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.
‘Less Miserable’
3 and 7 p.m.
“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
T Sisters
5 to 8 p.m.
Folk music. Potluck at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m. Red Barn Community Music Series. Red Barn, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. $15. 805-215-3238.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Art After Dark Paso
6 to 9 p.m.
Art, wine and live music. Various locations, downtown Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.
Cirque de Lorria
7 p.m.
Aerial acrobatics featuring magic, live musicians and cirque-like performances. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $18 to $34. 805-756-4849.
Petrella and Mixed Influence
7 to 9 p.m.
R&B, blues, country and rock. Chateau Lettau, 840 13th Street, Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-6800.
‘The Last Flapper’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Wine Country Theatre. One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
Cal Poly Choirs and Symphony Spring Concert
8 p.m.
Orchestral, choral and chamber music. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.
‘Earth to Sky: A Metamorphosis’
8 p.m.
Cal Poly Wind Bands. Miossi Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.
‘Goodbye Spring, Hello Summer’
8 to 10 p.m.
Classical, contemporary and popular choral music. San Luis Obispo Vocal Arts Ensemble. Mission San Luis Obispo, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $40. 805-541-6797.
Eat the Wolf
10 p.m.
Rock band. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843.
