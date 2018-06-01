SLO County Jail mugshots: May 2018

The following photos are mugshots of people who have been booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, most on suspicion of felony crimes, and whose cases have been reported by The Tribune. These are only accusations; suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty and convicted. Do not rely on this site to determine anyone’s actual criminal record.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Brenen Campbell, 26, of Bakersfield, was arrested Sunday, May 6, 2018, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a loaded firearm in public.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Randy Bell Danks Jr., 28, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested Tuesday, May 8, 2018, on suspicion of robbery.
Grover Beach Police Department
Robert Sean Douangmala, 27, of Bakersfield, was arrested Sunday, May 6, 2018, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a loaded firearm in public.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Preston Jacob Scharf, 18, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested Tuesday, May 8, 2018, on suspicion of robbery.
Grover Beach Police Department
Nicholas Aaron Kosareff, 26, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested Sunday, May 6, 2018, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a loaded firearm in public.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Tyrone Anderson, 37, of Atascadero, was arrested Monday, May 7, 2018, on suspicion of multiple charges, including assault with attempt to commit rape, false imprisonment, kidnapping and burglary.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Raymond Lopez, 18, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested Thursday, May 10, 2018, on suspicion of possessing marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, along with a stolen pistol.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Joshua Steven Jackson, 36, was arrested Thursday, May 10, 2018, on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Alexis Cheshire, 20, of Atascadero, was arrested Monday, May 21, 2018, on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol with injury, felony evading a police officer, driving with a suspended license and possession of an open container.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
Dustin Anthony Orton, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested Thursday, May 17, 2018, on suspicion of multiple charges, including shoplifting, resisting a police officer and a parole violation.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Christopher Alan Jones, 29, of Oakland, was arrested Monday, May 21, 2018, on suspicion of first-degree burglary, misdemeanor receiving known stolen property and a warrant for failing to appear in court.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Veronica Lee Weitz, 37, of Oakland, was arrested Monday, May 21, 2018, on suspicion of misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Jesse Gilbert Sanchez, 37, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested Wednesday, May 16, 2018, on suspicion of burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Robert William Koehler, 36, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested May 16, 2018, and later charged with the murder of 26-year-old Kristen Marti.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Aaron Marcuslee Searcy, 20, of Elk Grove, was arrested Saturday, May 26, 2018, on suspicion of burglary, receiving stolen property, resisting an officer, felony grand theft of property and misdemeanor possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
San Luis Obispo Police Department
Justin Lee Ladd, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested Thursday, May 31, 2018, on suspicion of a felony no bail warrant out of Santa Barbara County for violation of probation and fraud, and a felony warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and violation of probation.
San Luis Obispo County Jail