Recent Morro Bay council meeting was an 'offensive' violation of law, expert says

The Morro Bay City Council is accused of censoring public comment at an April 25 meeting, according to a complaint from Morro Bay resident Marla Jo Bruton Sadowski.
Sadowski alleges the city council violated the Ralph M. Brown Act, the state law that guarantees public access to local government meetings, by preventing members of the public from speaking or making written statements at a special meeting to discuss the status of the city's proposed water reclamation facility.
The subject of a new wastewater facility has been a topic of considerable contention at previous Morro Bay public meetings. City officials said the April 25 event, while posted as a public meeting, was intended to be a forum at which experts could answer the public's questions, fielded by volunteers from the League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County.
"We thought it would be a good opportunity to try a different format for getting input from the community," City Manager Scott Collins said.
Sadowski's complaint argued that the city violated the law by preventing people from speaking at the meeting; league volunteers only accepted written questions, no written statements were allowed. Questions also were screened, and some — especially pertaining to the project's cost — were not asked because League Co-President Marilee Hyman said she felt they could not be answered at that event.
"This was a huge concern for the audience," Hyman said. "And clearly the panel in their presentation made it clear they only had the general overall cost. It was not broken down."
The Tribune asked two attorneys — Nikki Moore, legal counsel for the California News Publishers Association, and David Snyder, executive director of the First Amendment Coalition — to review the complaint.
"Forcing the public to participate in the meeting through an intermediary completely violates the Brown Act," Moore said.
"The entire purpose of public comment is to permit individuals the opportunity to speak to the public officials and express their own perspective, in their own words," she added. "Funneling communications through a single person who verbally presents another person’s comment is absolutely insufficient, in fact, it’s offensive. I am surprised the city is standing behind the decision to conduct public comment in this manner."
Snyder said that while the city council likely did violate the Brown Act, it was a technical violation that was "kind of on the margins."
He said he was unaware of any case law stating that public testimony cannot be written; his biggest concern was the restriction on the type of public participation allowed.
"The fact that they only allowed questions, to me, is more important," he said.
Asked if he thought a legal challenge would be winnable, Snyder said, "I would say probably, but I wouldn't say it's a slam-dunk case."
The city council met in closed special session on May 23 after receiving Sadowski's complaint. Mayor Jamie Irons then sent Sadowski a letter stating that the city council adhered to the law.
Morro Bay City Attorney Joseph Pannone told The Tribune that the Brown Act allows legislative bodies to modify their their public comment "depending on the nature and the context of the meeting."
"The city is fully appreciative of the Brown Act, and it follows the Brown Act," Pannone said.
Both Hyman and Collins said they received positive feedback after the April 25 meeting.
"We've heard from people that they don't like coming to council meetings because of the acrimony and discord," he said.
Collins said the public has ample opportunity to make itself heard.
"There are two city council meetings every month where people can come share their opinions, thoughts, perspectives," he said. "I don't think anyone's voice is being muted."
Sadowski said she has not yet decided whether she will sue the City Council for violating the Brown Act, her right under the law.
If Sadowski sues and wins, a judge could order the city not to repeat that style of meeting in the future and also award Sadowski any legal fees incurred. If she loses, Irons wrote in a letter to Sadowski, the city would seek to recover its own legal fees at her expense.
Comments