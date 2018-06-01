These SLO residents have wanted a park for years. The city is ready to make it happen

Residents of San Luis Obispo's north-end neighborhood near Foothill, Broad and Chorro streets for years have clamored for a neighborhood park — saying they have to cross major thoroughfares to access parks and recreational areas nearby, and that's dangerous for kids.
On Tuesday, their wish may come closer to fruition as City Council considers allocating $740,000 for a new park at 533 Broad St. — just in time, too.
The money has been held in a parkland fund to be specifically designated for that use, but no location had been identified until recently. City Council was considering re-evaluating use of that money before the next budget cycle if a location wasn't identified, according to a city staff report.
The council will consider approving the use of those funds for the Broad Street site Tuesday as part as a broader budget discussion.
The city-owned property, currently the location of the Broad Street Community Gardens, is located on a .85-acre lot near the intersection of Broad and Highway 101.
The concept envisions minor landscaping without grass and "rock features, ground-cover mulch, raised planter beds, concrete pathways with lighting, fencing, seating, and shade and play structures," according to a staff report.
City officials explored other sites in the neighborhood, but settled on the city-owned land.
"The conclusion is that we already own the property, there were not many other options, and properties that were potential sites for a park did not have willing sellers," City Manager Derek Johnson said.
Johnson said the city doesn't have a design yet and thus construction costs have yet to be estimated, adding that most of the proposed $740,000 allocation will cover construction and "it will be determined later whether more funds are needed."
About $75,000 would cover design expenses. Construction is envisioned for the fiscal year 2020-2021.
"Any design would involve significant community outreach efforts to guide the recommended design and layout," the staff report states.
