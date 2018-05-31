Guess who's going to speak at Mindbody's annual conference? Think 'first lady'

Former first lady Michelle Obama will be the keynote speaker at Mindbody's annual BOLD conference.

Before you get your hopes up about seeing her at the local Starbucks though, the conference — aimed at health and wellness industry workers — will be in San Diego, not San Luis Obispo.

Obama will join Mindbody CEO and co-founder Rick Stollmeyer during the conference in San Diego on Sept. 19, according to a company news release Thursday, to talk about her life, policy initiatives and passion for wellness.

"In so many ways, Michelle Obama embodies Mindbody's purpose of connecting the world to wellness," Stollmeyer said. "Both a powerful role model and passionate activist for youth wellness, she shares the same drive as the businesses we support: bringing communities together to help people live healthier, happier lives."

In 2010, Obama launched Let’s Move!, an initiative to inform parents and children about healthy choices, including healthier food in schools and becoming more physically active. Obama also began serving as the honorary chair of Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA).

Mindbody recently partnered with PHA to expand wellness programs on college campuses and the workplace. It also recently launched Make America Well, a call to action for business leaders to play a greater role in the well being of their employees, according to the release.

"As a mother and first lady, Mrs. Obama has inspired millions of us to be better people," Stollmeyer said. "Mindbody and the fitness, beauty and wellness businesses we serve are committed to helping millions more."

The annual BOLD conference, Sept. 18-21, offers educational sessions on topics like marketing, social media and customer retention, as well as a variety of networking opportunities and unique wellness experiences. Registration for BOLD is now open, with early pricing available through June 22. Learn more at www.boldmindbodyconference.com.