Cal Poly students set a world record with an epic 27-hour game of cornhole

A group of Cal Poly students hope to have their names published in the next edition of the Guinness World Records.
Shawn Chasten, Billy Markham, Brian Finger and Nick Appen-Lippard — all members of the Cal Poly Cornhole Club — recently broke the world record for the longest cornhole game played.
On May 18, the foursome played for 27 hours, 12 minutes and 55 seconds, breaking the previous record of 26 hours, 12 minutes and 44 seconds set in Coralville, Iowa, in 2014.
"We just wanted to do something big to really get our name out there and get some attention campus-wide," Chasten said. "We figured a world record would do the trick."
The American Cornhole Organization says cornhole originated in Germany in the 14th century, and then was rediscovered in the hills of Kentucky more than 100 years ago.
Here's how the ACO describes the game: "Cornhole or corn toss is similar to horseshoes except you use wooden boxes called cornhole platforms and corn bags instead of horseshoes and metal stakes. Contestants take turns pitching their corn bags at the cornhole platform until a contestant reaches the score of 21 points. A corn bag in the hole scores 3 points, while one on the platform scores 1 point."
Chasten said Cal Poly's game followed official cornhole rules and regulations laid out by the ACO.
Once the Cal Poly team submitted its application to Guinness World Records, it took about 11 weeks for the organization to respond, Chasten said. During that time, the club worked with campus officials to secure the necessary permitting to hold an overnight event on Dexter Lawn.
In order for their attempt to officially be recognized by Guinness World Records, the club was required to turn in video evidence and witness statements. Chasten said two witnesses had to be present at all times, and no witness could be present for more than four hours.
The club needed 20 total witnesses for the 27-hour event.
"I had a good time for the first maybe six hours," Chasten said. "We had a point around 17 or 18 hours where we couldn't even really keep score. It was actually crazy the psychological impact it had on us."
The four participants were allowed five-minute breaks for every hour of playing time, which could be saved and used as a larger break, if need be. They also had to be in the camera's view for the duration of the game.
Chasten said because Guinness World Records often takes weeks to respond, the club may not know if its record game is officially recognized until later this summer.
Appen-Lippard said playing cornhole for even five straight hours "takes a toll on your sanity."
"By the end of the last day, we could barely have regular conversations with each other and our sense of time was definitely skewed," Appen-Lippard said. "That might have also had something to do with Shawn playing 'Party in the USA' by Miley Cyrus every 10 minutes."
Comments