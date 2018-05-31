20 things to do in SLO County on Friday, June 1

Classic at Pismo Beach Car Show
9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunset cruise. Vintage car show, live music, food, beer gardens and vendors. Through Sunday. Various locations, downtown Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-7034.
Heart of SLO Walking Tour
10 a.m. to noon
A guide leads a 2-mile walk showcasing historical people and places in downtown, Old Town, Chinatown and Tiger Town areas. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
Lawless SLO Walking Tour
1 to 3 p.m.
A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20 adults; $10 under 18 and students. 805-470-0983.
Cambria Farmers Market
2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Rain or shine in Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria. 805-395-6659.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. $1 to $10. 805-602-8266.
Natalie Haskins
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Free Run Friday Concert Series. Live music. Wine, barbecue and more. Robert Hall Winery, 3443 Mill Road. Free; $10 to $15/glass of wine.
Kristen Black Band
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Train Wreck Friday. Wine, food and live music. Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15, free for wine club members and ages 6 and under. 805-238-9940.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Art After Dark
6 to 9 p.m.
More than 30 venues host art exhibitions. Arts Obispo. Various locations, downtown San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-9251.
ZIN/SLO
6 to 9 p.m.
Art After Dark. The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County looks at the history of zinfandel in our area. The Dallidet Adobe and Gardens, 1185 Pacific St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-439-4647.
Micki and Casey
6:30 p.m.
Live music and food. Dead Oak Brewing Co., 5925 Entrada Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-464-2710.
Spanish Night
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Paella, tempranillo wine and live music performed by Flamenco guitarist Ricardo Griego. Eberle Winery, 3810 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles. $80/pp. 805-238-9607.
Cirque de Lorria
7 p.m.
Aerial acrobatics featuring magic, live music and cirque-like performances. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $18 to $34. 805-756-4849.
‘Less Miserable’
7 p.m.
“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Crary, Evans and Barnick
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Powerhouse bluegrass trio. Castoro Cellars, 1315 North Bethel Road, Templeton. $20. 805-238-0725.
‘The Last Flapper’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Wine Country Theatre. One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
T Sisters
8 p.m.
Folk music. Musica del Rio, Home of Fred and Sharon Munroe, Atascadero. $20. 805-466-6941.
Veins To Wires
8 to 10 p.m.
Soul/core music. STAX Wine Bar, 1099 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-5055.
Brian Culbertson
8 to 11:30 p.m.
R&B and new age. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $35 to $45. 805-329-5725.
DJ Sol
10 p.m.
SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments