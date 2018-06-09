'We're afraid it's going to flood our homes.' SLO development hits water, scares neighbors
Homeowners near the Laurel Lane shopping center in San Luis Obispo, California, now under construction, are concerned about flooding after crews struck a high water table while digging during construction of apartments in 2018.
Nipomo High School celebrated 183 graduating seniors from the Class of 2018 at its commencement ceremony on Friday, June 8, 2018 in Nipomo, California. More than 90 percent of students will attend college.
St. Stephens Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo, California, raised its steeple, bell and cross Wednesday, June 6, 2018, after removing the deteriorating structure in February. The church is 150 years old and the oldest wooden building in SLO.
San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong talks about the process of counting ballots on June 6, 2018, the day after the California Primary. Thousands of ballots remain after Election Day in SLO County.
Sheriff Ian Parkinson discusses the race for SLO County sheriff and the issues with mental health support in the area. Parkinson held a commanding lead over challenger Greg Clayton after the election night returns.
Incumbent candidate Lynn Compton reacts to the first results coming in on election night of the June 2018 primary. She is running against challenger Jimmy Paulding for the District 4 SLO County supervisor.
SLO County supervisor candidate Jimmy Paulding reacts to the first results coming in on election night of the June 2018 primary. He is running against incumbent Lynn Compton for the District 4 SLO County supervisor.
Carty Holland, the father of SLO County inmate Andrew Holland, who died in custody, reacts to initial results of the 2018 sheriff election. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson had a large early lead over Greg Clayton on June 5.
District 4 candidate Jimmy Paulding announces the first results of the SLO County primary election in June 2018. He is running against incumbent Lynn Compton for a seat on the county Board of Supervisors.