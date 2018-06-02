Car enthusiasts flock to SLO County for 33rd annual Classic at Pismo Beach

More than 900 classic cars lined the streets of Pismo Beach on Saturday for the Classic at Pismo Beach California car show.
More than 175,000 people are expected to attend the free, three-day event, which kicked off Friday and continues Sunday.
Now in its 33rd year, the car show has been traditionally held on Father's Day weekend but moved to a new weekend in 2018. The event features a sunset cruise, beer gardens, live music and more than 120 automotive vendors and exhibitors.
The Classic at Pismo Beach California runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit theclassicatpismobeach.com.
