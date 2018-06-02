Car enthusiasts flock to SLO County for 33rd annual Classic at Pismo Beach

The Classic at Pismo Beach car show takes over downtown The 33rd year of The Classic at Pismo Beach car show ran Friday through Sunday in downtown Pismo Beach, California. The car show — traditionally held Father's Day weekend — moved to the first week of June in 2018. Laura Dickinson The Tribune ×

