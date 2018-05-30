Webpage that tracks Cal Fire SLO incidents is down. Only a Cal Poly intern can fix it

If you've visited the Cal Fire San Luis Obispo incidents webpage recently, you might have noticed something amiss: Namely, that the incidents page isn't showing any incidents.
Fire Captain Dave Fowler said he's aware the page malfunctioning; it began displaying an error message in late spring, and the agency took it down until it could be restored — just as soon as an intern can get to it.
The page, which tracks and maps out Cal Fire SLO calls across the county, only exists because of the agency's intern partnership with Cal Poly. Computer science interns created the page, Fowler said, and it will take a computer science intern to diagnose the cause of the crash and repair it.
"It's far beyond my expertise," Fowler said.
The challenge is that interns are still students, and so their work for Cal Fire sometimes takes a back seat.
Fowler said Cal Fire advertises for internships as students move on and the position opens up again. That makes advanced tech support a hit or miss prospect.
"It's just if we get a bite," he said. "We'll have some quarters or some years where we have nobody."
Other years, Fowler said there's an abundance of candidates.
"We have two right now; one's graduating," Fowler said. "So then we'll have one, but he may leave for the summer."
Fowler said "we've gotten quite a few" calls about the down website. He said he has been referring people to Cal Fire SLO's Twitter account, as well as the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services.
Statewide Cal Fire also maintains an incidents page that includes information on major fires across the state.
