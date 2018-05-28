Morning fire burns Mercantile & Company building and an apartment in Santa Margarita

An early morning fire caused major damage to the interior of the vacant Margarita Mercantile & Company building in Santa Margarita Monday and destroyed an empty apartment in the rear of the property.

Santa Margarita Fire Department Chief Robert Murach said Monday afternoon that officials received a report of a fire at the building in the 22000 block of El Camino Real, between an antique shop and the Porch Cafe, at about 12:44 a.m.

Four fire engines and personnel from the fire departments of Santa Margarita, San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero, Atascadero State Hospital and Cal Fire all responded to the scene as part of local mutual aid agreements, Murach said.

Firefighters quickly attacked the structure fire, and though it destroyed the apartment building and a boat on a trailer parked at the rear of the property, fire crews prevented nearly any damage to neighboring buildings or property. Plastic garbage bins on one adjacent property were melted from the heat of the blaze.

No one was injured. Both the Mecantile building, which used to house a market and deli, and the apartment have been vacant for some time, Murach said.

Murach did not have an early estimate for monetary damages Monday afternoon and said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.