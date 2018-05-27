2 men killed in Nipomo crash

A single-car crash in Nipomo late Saturday night left two men dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 10:30 p.m., a man in a 1999 Lexus RX300 was driving southbound on South Thompson Avenue, north of Wineman Road, according to the CHP. The driver approached a left curve in the road and allowed his car to veer right and travel off the west side of the road, the CHP said.
As the Lexus traveled onto the dirt shoulder, the driver made an abrupt left turn to try and get his car back on the road, the CHP said.
That abrupt movement caused the car to veer left and rotate counterclockwise as it traveled southeast across the road. The car then went off the east side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned, the CHP said.
One of the two men in the vehicle was ejected as the car overturned and was dead when first responders arrived on the scene, the CHP said.
Once the Lexus came to rest, the other man in the car was able to get out and walk away, the CHP said. However, just moments later, the man became unresponsive and emergency responders couldn't revive him.
He was also pronounced dead, according to the CHP.
Neither man has been identified yet, and additional information was not immediately available.
The crash is under investigation and officials do not yet know if drugs or alcohol were factors.
Comments