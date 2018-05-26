Woman killed in early-morning crash in Paso Robles

A 27-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle car crash early Saturday morning in Paso Robles.
Officers from the Paso Robles Police Department responded to a report of a traffic collision at the intersection of Golden Hill and Creston roads about 2:20 a.m.
Upon arrival, authorities located a single vehicle that struck a light pole at the intersection, according to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.
The driver, identified as Chanel Mickelsen of Valley Center, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
"The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling westbound on Creston approaching Golden Hill when the driver lost control of the vehicle," the release said. "Alcohol does appear to be a contributing factor to the cause of this collision."
Personnel from the Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services and San Luis Ambulance also responded to the scene. Police received assistance in the investigation from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and the Paso Robles Public Works Department, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing.
Those with information about the crash are encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. Anonymous tips also can be submitted via Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 805-549-7867.
Comments