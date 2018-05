The annual 35th Annual Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival kicked off in the downtown village Saturday and will run through Sunday. It features music, dancers, street performers, more than 300 food, arts and crafts booths and — of course — lots of strawberry treats. Kenna Boyer of Joshua Springs is visiting a friend in Arroyo Grande, and they decided to try the Devil Brownie Strawberry dish, handed to her by Angela Ruiz, left, of Twin Berry Farms of Santa Maria. Laura Dickinson The Tribune