Arroyo Grande holds its delicious annual Strawberry Festival

The 35th Annual Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival was held in the downtown village May 26-27, 2018. It featured music, dancers, street performers, and over 300 food, arts and crafts booths.
Laura Dickinson The Tribune
Get a look around the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center

Local

Get a look around the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center

A grand opening celebration was held Sunday, May 20, 2018, for the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center, a 4,500-square-foot nature education center, next to the Dana Adobe in Nipomo. The annual NatureFest was held directly after the ceremony.

What is Central Coast Blue?

Environment

What is Central Coast Blue?

South County agencies including Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande have bonded together to form Central Coast Blue, a regional recycled water project that aims to increase the area's available water supply by 30 percent.