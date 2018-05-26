Arroyo Grande holds its delicious annual Strawberry Festival

Nipomo Boy Scout Zachary Hall is building a memorial to first responders who died in the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center. The 9/11 memorial will be in front of the Arroyo Grande fire station.
A grand opening celebration was held Sunday, May 20, 2018, for the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center, a 4,500-square-foot nature education center, next to the Dana Adobe in Nipomo. The annual NatureFest was held directly after the ceremony.
San Luis Obispo police Chief Deanna Cantrell holds a press conference to announce that 36-year old Robert Koehler, a resident of Arroyo Grande, has been arrested and charged with the murder of 26-year old Kristen Marti.
San Luis Obispo police announced an arrest in the Kristen Marti case during a press conference Thursday, May 17. She was reported missing Jan. 18, and authorities found her body in a creek in the Prefumo Canyon area. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Firefighters from San Luis Obispo, Cal Fire and Morro Bay fought a stubborn fire in Union Pacific rail cars filled with railroad ties. The fire sparked near Sinsheimer Park early Wednesday, May 16, 2018. It's under investigation.
SLO firefighters responded early Wednesday, May 16, 2018, to multiple cars on fire at the railroad tracks. Officials said the fire was of "suspicious origin." Crews were still working to clean up after 7 a.m.
Firefighters responded to an early-morning fire in SLO — multiple rail cars were ablaze Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Officials said the fire was of "suspicious origin" and the cars were full of used railroad ties. No one was injured.
South County agencies including Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande have bonded together to form Central Coast Blue, a regional recycled water project that aims to increase the area's available water supply by 30 percent.
Gabriel Manro, the star of Opera San Luis Obispo's performance of "Oklahoma!," gave the audience a surprise ending when he proposed to his girlfriend onstage at the Performing Arts center at Cal Poly on Saturday, May 12, 2018.