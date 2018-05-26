Blues singer Shemekia Copeland will perform at the Avila Beach Blues Festival on Sunday.
Blues singer Shemekia Copeland will perform at the Avila Beach Blues Festival on Sunday. Joseph A. Rosen SanLuisObispo
Blues singer Shemekia Copeland will perform at the Avila Beach Blues Festival on Sunday. Joseph A. Rosen SanLuisObispo

Local

14 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, May 27

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

May 26, 2018 12:28 PM

Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Strawberry treats, live entertainment, food, vendors, carnival rides and games, contests. The Village of Arroyo Grande, East Branch Street. Free. 805-473-2250.

Cactus and Succulent Show and Sale

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Central Coast Cactus and Succulent Society. Ludwick Community Center, 864 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo. Free. www.centralcoastcactus.org.

Cayucos Historical Museum opening weekend

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cayucos Veterans Hall, 10 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos. Free. 805-235-2176.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune and lagoon plant and animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

Annika Fehling

1 to 4 p.m.

Songwriters at Play. Sculpterra Winery and Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-204-6821.

Kenny Taylor Band

1 p.m.

Live music. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.

‘Pinkalicious The Musical’

1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes, giving her an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $25 to $35. 805-489-9444.

Avila Beach Blues Festival

2 to 7 p.m.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson, Shemekia Copeland and Pryor Baird. Guy Budd Band opens. Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Rd., Avila Beach. Free; VIP tickets $45. 805-924-1142.

Jon Stephen

2 to 5 p.m.

Flamenco and tropical Brazilian guitar. 21 and older. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. Free. 805-627-1443.

Famous Jazz Artist Series

4 to 7 p.m.

Fundraiser concert for the Central Coast Jazz Institute. J. Buckley Theater, 824 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.

‘Movieland Mayhem’

5 to 7:30 p.m.

Interactive murder-mystery dinner theater show with 1940s film noir theme. Murder in Mind Productions. F.McLintock’s Saloon, 750 Mattie Road, Shell Beach. $50. 805-489-3875.

‘Less Miserable’

6 p.m.

“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

TV Girl

7 p.m.

Lo-fi pop band. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $12. 805-543-1843.

‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial’ In Concert

7 to 9 p.m.

Screening of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” with live accompaniment by Orchestra Novo. Miossi Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $25 to $75. 805-441-6688.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  