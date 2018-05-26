14 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, May 27

Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Strawberry treats, live entertainment, food, vendors, carnival rides and games, contests. The Village of Arroyo Grande, East Branch Street. Free. 805-473-2250.
Cactus and Succulent Show and Sale
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Central Coast Cactus and Succulent Society. Ludwick Community Center, 864 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo. Free. www.centralcoastcactus.org.
Cayucos Historical Museum opening weekend
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cayucos Veterans Hall, 10 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos. Free. 805-235-2176.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune and lagoon plant and animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Annika Fehling
1 to 4 p.m.
Songwriters at Play. Sculpterra Winery and Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-204-6821.
Kenny Taylor Band
1 p.m.
Live music. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
‘Pinkalicious The Musical’
1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes, giving her an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $25 to $35. 805-489-9444.
Avila Beach Blues Festival
2 to 7 p.m.
The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson, Shemekia Copeland and Pryor Baird. Guy Budd Band opens. Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Rd., Avila Beach. Free; VIP tickets $45. 805-924-1142.
Jon Stephen
2 to 5 p.m.
Flamenco and tropical Brazilian guitar. 21 and older. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. Free. 805-627-1443.
Famous Jazz Artist Series
4 to 7 p.m.
Fundraiser concert for the Central Coast Jazz Institute. J. Buckley Theater, 824 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.
‘Movieland Mayhem’
5 to 7:30 p.m.
Interactive murder-mystery dinner theater show with 1940s film noir theme. Murder in Mind Productions. F.McLintock’s Saloon, 750 Mattie Road, Shell Beach. $50. 805-489-3875.
‘Less Miserable’
6 p.m.
“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
TV Girl
7 p.m.
Lo-fi pop band. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $12. 805-543-1843.
‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial’ In Concert
7 to 9 p.m.
Screening of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” with live accompaniment by Orchestra Novo. Miossi Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $25 to $75. 805-441-6688.
