'Bring everything you've got': SLO panelists urge action on curbing gun violence

A town hall meeting on gun safety held May 26 at the United Church of Christ in San Luis Obispo, was hosted by student organizers of March for Our Lives and the Women's March. Speakers from left, Dr. Eric Prater, SLCUD Superintendent; Richard Martinez, Everytown for Gun Safety representative; Andy Pease, SLO City Councilperson; and California State Rep. Salud Carbajal. Laura Dickinson The Tribune