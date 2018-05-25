Cal Poly’s agri-marketing team places in semifinals at national competition

Cal Poly
Cal Poly’s National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA) team placed in the semifinals at the annual student marketing competition.
NAMA is the nation’s largest association for professionals in marketing and agribusiness. Each year, the association holds a competition among student chapters from universities across the United States and Canada. The 2018 Cal Poly NAMA team was tasked with creating a marketing plan for a product which benefits agricultural producers.
This year’s NAMA team consisted of 22 students, seven who traveled to the annual contest in Kansas City, Missouri, with their project adviser Dr. Christiane Schroeter. More than 36 universities were represented at the competition, and Cal Poly placed among the top 12 universities in attendance.
Taylor Corder, an agribusiness student member of the NAMA travel team, said “The competition was an amazing experience. The team was not only able to expand our knowledge, meet industry professionals, but also make connections with future leaders of the industry.”
The Crime Victims’ Rights Awards Committee recently honored victims, survivors and advocates in San Luis Obispo County. Guests and honorees were treated to desserts as keynote speaker Dr. Denise Taylor, a survivor of crime herself, shared her story of healing. This event was held during the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week; this year’s theme was “Expand The Circle: Reach All Victims.”
The awardees are: The Courage Award to Christine Flock and Karen Stabile; the Champion Award to Lee Cunningham; the Compassion Award to Stella Medina and the Commitment Award to Heart to Heart Real Estate.
The Crime Victims’ Rights Award Committee includes; SLO County Department of Social Services, RISE, SLO County District Attorney, Christopher G. Money Victim Witness Assistance Center, SLO County Probation, Community Action Partnership, Restorative Partners and Stand Strong.
