20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, May 26

Pancake Breakfast
7 to 11 a.m.
Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee. Proceeds go to local scholarships. Joe Rose Memorial Center, Lions Club, 190 Cypress St., Pismo Beach. $6 adults, $4 children, veterans are free. 805-343-3028.
Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Strawberry treats, live entertainment, food, vendors, carnival rides and games, contests. The Village of Arroyo Grande, East Branch Street. Free. 805-473-2250.
Fiscalini Ranch Preserve Walk
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Forest and coastal prairies walk on the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve with a docent. Easy walk, 3 to 3 1/2 miles. 2677 Tipton St., Cambria. 805-927-2202.
Cactus and Succulent Show and Sale
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Central Coast Cactus and Succulent Society. Ludwick Community Center, 864 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo. Free. www.centralcoastcactus.org.
Rookery Walk
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Learn about egrets, great blue herons, more. Easy walk, 0.25 miles. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Free. 805-772-2694.
Cayucos Historical Museum opening weekend
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cayucos Veterans Hall, 10 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos. Free. 805-235-2176.
Cambria Heritage Day
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Antique vehicles, crafts’, jade carving, basket making, weaving, butter churning, quilting, more. Cambria Historical Museum, 2251 Center St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-2891.
Beer Fest
Noon to 5 p.m.
Beer tasting, music, food trucks and games. Madonna Inn, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. $75. 805-481-4898.
Dulcie Taylor
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ movie showing
1 p.m.
Four teenagers are sucked into a magical video game. PG-13. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-6394.
‘Pinkalicious The Musical’
1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes, giving her an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $25 to $35. 805-489-9444.
‘Central Coast Aviators in World War II’ talk
2 to 3 p.m.
Jim Gregory speaks about his new book. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 Branch St. West, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-7161.
‘The How and the Why’ staged reading
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
An up-and-coming evolutionary biologist spars with an established leader. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-786-2440.
Ras Danny
2 to 6 p.m.
Barefoot Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.
Jill Knight and Friends
3 to 5 p.m.
Music in the Meadow Concert Series. Stolo Family Vineyards, 3776 Santa Rosa Creek Road, Cambria. Free. 805-924-3131.
‘Less Miserable’
3 and 7 p.m.
“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Arm Wrestling Contest
5 to 6:30 p.m.
Men’s and ladies’ competitions refereed by Fabian Lopez and his traveling arm wrestling competition. Chateau Lettau, 840 13th Street, Paso Robles. $5 entry fee. 805-238-6800.
Arab Music Ensemble Spring Concert
8 p.m.
Music and dance from the eastern Mediterranean region. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.
St. Paul and the Broken Bones
8 to 11:30 p.m.
Southern soul band. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $35. 805-329-5725.
Mike Love
10 p.m.
Reggae. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $13. 805-543-1843.
