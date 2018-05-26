This Boy Scout wants to build 9/11 memorial in Arroyo Grande

Nipomo Boy Scout Zachary Hall is building a memorial to first responders who died in the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center. The 9/11 memorial will be in front of the Arroyo Grande fire station.
City of Arroyo Grande, SLOSpan
Get a look around the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center

Local

A grand opening celebration was held Sunday, May 20, 2018, for the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center, a 4,500-square-foot nature education center, next to the Dana Adobe in Nipomo. The annual NatureFest was held directly after the ceremony.

What is Central Coast Blue?

Environment

South County agencies including Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande have bonded together to form Central Coast Blue, a regional recycled water project that aims to increase the area's available water supply by 30 percent.