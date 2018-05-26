Arroyo Grande is getting a 9/11 memorial thanks to a local Boy Scout

SHARE COPY LINK Nipomo Boy Scout Zachary Hall is building a memorial to first responders who died in the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center. The 9/11 memorial will be in front of the Arroyo Grande fire station. City of Arroyo Grande, SLOSpan

Nipomo Boy Scout Zachary Hall is building a memorial to first responders who died in the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center. The 9/11 memorial will be in front of the Arroyo Grande fire station. City of Arroyo Grande, SLOSpan