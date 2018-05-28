Memorial Day in Los Osos: Veterans 'made possible everything that we take for granted'

About 400 people, many in uniform, turned out to the Los Osos Valley Mortuary and Memorial Park on a warm but breezy Monday morning to observe Memorial Day.

Attendees were treated to an emotional speech by a Vietnam War veteran, patriotic tunes by the San Luis Obispo County Band and an aerial show that included smoke-trailing skydivers and a flyover by vintage aircraft.

The program also included a presentation of the colors by local members of the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts of America.

An invocation from Pastor John Tiffin of Baywood Park Community Church was followed by a parachute landing by Rich Piccirilli of Just In Time Skydiving.

The crowd then heard retired U.S. Army Col. Chuck Clark of Morro Bay speak about his wartime experiences.

In 1966, Clark was an adviser training South Vietnamese soldiers as the Vietnam War increased in intensity.

When a South Vietnamese soldier was severely injured after tripping a land mine, Clark recalled, he helped the young man into a medevac helicopter before he was ushered away for treatment. Clark never learned that soldier's fate and recounted how he felt ashamed for being able to return home in one piece, when many others would not.

"These men and women never got the chance to say, 'I'm going home,' " Clark said. "These men and women ... made possible everything that we take for granted."

Lisa Boutelle Lazzra of San Luis Obispo said she attended Monday's ceremony, as she does every Memorial Day, in honor of her father, Maj. William Howell of the United States Air Force. Howell died on May 3, 1962, during a training exercise for the 76th Fighter Interceptor Squadron after taking off from Westover Air Force Base in Chicopee, Massachusetts, in an F-102 Delta Dart fighter aircraft.

Following the placement of wreathes and a benediction from Rabbi Jayne Simon, attendees enjoyed a tri-tip sandwich lunch served by the Bay Osos Kiwanis Foundation.