'She is battling life and death': Paso softball player fighting cancer to return to field

Tears slid down the face of Amanda Snowbarger following the Paso Robles High School softball team’s playoff loss to Sonora on Tuesday.
Behind the tears were more than just the disappointment of her team being knocked out of the second round of the playoffs. There was also the frustration of again not being able to be on the field with her team — a feeling that has been far too common over the past year and a half for Snowbarger.
“Days like today are really tough,” Snowbarger’s mother Theresa said, standing by her side.
It started in December 2016 when Snowbarger didn’t have the same energy she used to during practice. She also had bouts of dizziness and shortness of breath over a few weeks.
Her parents became concerned she might be anemic. A trip to the doctor and a series of blood tests revealed that not only was she anemic, but she also had acute lymphoblastic lymphoma (ALL), cancer of the bone marrow and blood.
It was a devastating moment for Snowbarger and her family. But the doctors provided some home; if someone is to have cancer as a child, this is the type to have, they said.
After a series of intense chemotherapy treatments, Snowbarger was in full remission by April 2017. But as her treatment continued, she missed softball — her passion.
She finally got the chance to return to the mound with the varsity team this season.
The junior made her first start March 8 against Santa Maria and pitched two innings in a 9-4 victory. Snowbarger made four more appearances on the mound during the 2018 season before her health started to become a factor again. Her grades were also slipping as the trips back and forth to Stanford's Lucille Packard Children's Hospital became more frequent.
On April 24, after a month and a half of various illnesses, Snowbarger made the difficult decision to stop playing for the rest of the 2018 season.
But that couldn’t keep her away from her team.
“Softball has been a big part of my life,” Snowbarger said after the game Tuesday. “I have been playing since I was 4. Just being a part of the team and being out here still is important.”
During the Sonora game, Snowbarger jogged out with her team as they warmed up. She chewed sunflower seeds and cheered her fellow pitchers from the dugout when they struggled. She hugged and thanked each coach after the game, her Paso Robles jersey poking out from underneath her sweatshirt.
Her teammates and head coach Billy Tidwell welcome her presence.
“It puts things in perspective. She is battling life and death for real. We are battling to win a softball game,” Tidwell said. “It’s tough, but she is contributing in a positive way. She’s teaching us.”
Her story has touched others around the Central Coast community.
The St. Joseph softball team put together a care package for Snowbarger complete with a blanket that married Paso’s crimson colors with the green and gold of the Knights. She's also received support from Jack's Helping Hand, a local organization that provides assistance and programs to children with cancer and special needs.
“She’s got a lot of people praying for her,” Tidwell said.
The Snowbargers, who often turn to prayer to get them through the difficult moments, are thankful of the support.
“We take it one day at a time,” Threasa Snowbarger said. “That’s pretty much our motto. We just never know what is going to come tomorrow.”
And while Amanda — or Mandy as she’s known to most — is taking it a day at a time, she is also thinking about next season.
She plans to be back on the field for her senior year and is due to finish treatment for the disease next April.
The road back won't be easy, but Snowbarger and her family know that staying positive is the first step.
Despite the Paso Robles loss, the tears and the hurt of missing out on another game, Amanda Snowbarger still managed to look on the bright side as she stood on the field after the game, encouraged by her slow improvement.
“Today was a good day, right?” Theresa said to Amanda, referencing her health.
“Yes it was,” Amanda replied.
Comments