14 things to do in SLO County on Friday, May 25

Birding the Boardwalk
10 a.m. to noon
Park close to east end of Morro Bay State Park Bayside marina parking lot. Easy walk, 1 mile. Rain cancels. Free. Morro Bay State Park Road. 805-772-2694.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune and lagoon plant and animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Cambria Farmers Market
2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Rain or shine in Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria. 805-395-6659.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. $1 to $10. 805-602-8266.
‘All That Brass!’
5 p.m.
Cal Poly Brass Ensembles concert. San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-756-2406.
Red Barn reopening
5 to 8 p.m.
Barbecue, beer and live music. Red Barn, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free, $5 food. 805-776-3172.
Will Breman
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Free Run Friday Concert. One-man band. Wine, barbecue and Silva Brewing beer for sale. Robert Hall Winery, 3443 Mill Road. Free; $7/beer, $7-$15 glass of wine. 805-239-1616.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
BSV Trio
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Live music and food. Dead Oak Brewing Co., 5925 Entrada Ave., Atascadero. Free.
DJ Mano and the Boogie Bike
7 p.m.
SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
‘Less Miserable’
7 p.m.
“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Up in the Air
7 to 10 p.m.
Upbeat, eclectic music. Bristol’s Cider House, 3220 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-400-5293.
‘The How and the Why’ staged reading
7 to 9 p.m.
An up-and-coming evolutionary biologist spars with an established leader. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-786-2440.
DJ Matty Mayhem
10 p.m.
SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments