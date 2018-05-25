SLO County Memorial Day ceremonies feature flyovers, music, skydivers and more

Several Memorial Day events are being held in San Luis Obispo County on Monday. All are free, not including barbecues that follow.
San Luis Obispo County
Historical military aircraft will perform flyovers during Memorial Day ceremonies throughout San Luis Obispo County. Organized by Estrella Warbirds Museum of Paso Robles. 805-674-2907.
The flyover schedule is as follows:
- 11 a.m., Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive
- 11:04 a.m., Templeton District Cemetery, 100 Templeton Road
- 11:08 a.m., Pine Mountain Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Road, Atascadero
- 11:12 a.m., Santa Margarita Cemetery, 606 E. Pozo Road
- 11:25 a.m., San Luis Cemetery, 2890 S. Higuera St., San Luis Obispo
- 11:30 a.m., Los Osos Valley Mortuary and Memorial Park, 2260 Los Osos Valley Road
- Noon, Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial, 9029 Morro Road, Atascadero
- 12:45 p.m., Avila Beach Golf Course, 6464 Ana Bay Drive
- 4 p.m., Cayucos Pier
Atascadero
11 a.m. at Pine Mountain Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Road off Highway 41. Ceremony includes guest speaker. 805-466-3305.
Noon at Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial, Atascadero Lake Park. Ceremony followed by music and a community barbecue. 805-462-1267 or facesoffreedommemorial.org
Cambria
11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Ceremony followed by barbecue. 805-927-3624.
Cayucos
1 to 4 p.m. at the Cayucos Pier. Service in memory of U.S. military veterans and those lost at sea. 805-720-3173.
Los Osos
10:30 a.m. music, 11 a.m. ceremony, at Los Osos Valley Mortuary and Memorial Park, 2260 Los Osos Valley Road. Ceremony featuring speakers, skydivers and presentation of colors. Followed by a barbecue. 805-528-1500.
Paso Robles
11 a.m. at Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive. Ceremony includes an honor guard, patriotic songs, prayers and speakers. 805-238-4544.
Pismo Beach
11 a.m. at Pismo Beach Pier promenade. Ceremony includes speakers. 805-773-7034.
San Luis Obispo
11 a.m. to noon at San Luis Cemetery, 2890 South Higuera St. Ceremony includes 21-gun salute, flag review, patriotic music and a recitation of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address by Stew Jenkins. 805-441-1405.
Templeton
11 a.m. at Templeton District Cemetery, 100 Templeton Road. Ceremony followed by barbecue at Legion Hall, 801 South Main St. in Templeton. 805-434-1402.
