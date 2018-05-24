Wildfire burns 100 acres east of Shandon

A wildfire that started Thursday east of Shandon burned approximately 100 acres before firefighters were able to completely contain the blaze by the afternoon, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.
The fire, located in the vicinity of the 6200 block of Bitterwater Road, had burned approximately 20 acres of grass when aircraft flew overhead late Thursday morning. Cal Fire dubbed blaze the Water Fire.
By noon, the aircraft were released from the scene and crews were mopping up, according to a statement.
