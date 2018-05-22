SLO is raising the cost of bus passes for seniors, disabled people

The city of San Luis Obispo is increasing the price of bus passes for seniors and disabled people this summer.

Starting July 1, the cost of the SLO Transit 31-day Senior/Disabled Pass will go up $2, bringing the total to $16.

The move comes as part of the city's 2017 adopted fare structure change.

Riders who are 65 to 79 years old, or who have proof of disability, can purchase the passes the City Finance Counter, 990 Palm St. in San Luis Obispo, or the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce at 895 Monterey St.. The city issues ID cards on Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. at 919 Palm St.

Riders can determine eligibility by contacting SLO Transit by calling 805-783-7818, emailing slotransit@slocity.org or visiting slotransit.org.