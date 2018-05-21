DANA Adobe opens new cultural center as part of $14 million expansion

The DANA Adobe held a grand opening for its brand-new cultural center Sunday, followed by its annual NatureFest festival featuring hands-on exhibits with live animals.
On Sunday, the group officially opened a new 4,500-square-foot center, complete with art exhibits, nature education classrooms and a museum to help teach visitors about the area's flora and fauna.
The new center is part of a massive transformation at the historic Nipomo park in recent years: in 2015, the board announced it would change its name from Dana Adobe Nipomo Amigos to the DANA Adobe Cultural Center to better reflect its goal of educating the community. At the same time it announced a $14 million expansion to build the center, a Chumash Interpretive Area and walking trails throughout the 130-acre property, as well as complete some restoration and beautification improvements.
The grand opening was followed by the organization's annual nature education festival. Various wildlife organizations brought live animals for kids to learn about and touch. Zoo to You brought several animals including an alligator, and Campfire of the Central Coast had a live tide pool display.
DANA Adobe Executive Director Marina Washburn said the NatureFest connects kids with natural and cultural resources.
“The kids got to see a pelican and alligator, hold a snake and learn about foxes and coyotes,” Washburn said, “It was a wonderful, successful grand opening for the DANA Adobe Cultural Center.”
Washburn said more than 800 people had attended by mid-afternoon.
Comments